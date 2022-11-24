Amy Todd-Davis, 20, joined the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust in 2021 as a clerical officer for the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

As a clerical officer, Amy supports clinicians by offering information, guidance and administrative help to patients.

Since joining the Trust, Amy has taken a number of opportunities to make small changes in her department including joining the regional Quality, Service Improvement and Redesign programme.

Amy said: “I have known from a young age that I loved to help people but it was during Covid that I considered a career in the NHS.”

She added: “I never believed I could work in this organisation, I thought that you needed a degree to have a career in healthcare.

"It shocked me when I discovered that you could join with just your A Level results.”

At the age of 19, Amy enrolled on the 100 leaders’ programme which was designed to encourage change across the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

The 100 leaders’ programme was set up during the pandemic and has so far delivered ten different projects including the development of a Trust-wide networking service and reducing waste in theatres.

Even though Amy was new to the trust, she knew this was an opportunity to learn from other departments and expand her skills further.

Amy said: “I have loved every minute on 100 leaders. It has allowed me to grow and learn who I am as a professional.”

When Amy first joined the trust, she was quiet and shy but has since pushed herself out of her comfort zone with the help of her manager and the opportunities made available to her.

Amy said: “I was extremely excited when I got the job and since then I have worked every day to make sure the service that we offer our patients is the best it can be.”

She added: “I always thought that you needed higher education to work in the NHS but that is a complete myth. Even without a degree I can go so far in my career and that excites me.”