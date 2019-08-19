RNLI carry out marina search in hunt for missing Hartlepool man Adam Thomas
Emergency services have searched Hartlepool Marina as part of the hunting for missing Adam Thomas.
The 21-year-old, from Hartlepool, has not been seen since the weekend and police are appealing for information on his whereabouts.
He was last sighted at around 11pm on Saturday, August 17, at a property in Church Street in the town.
Hartlepool RNLI was called out this afternoon, Monday, August 19, to search the marina in response to a request from Cleveland Police – but found nothing.
A force spokesperson said: “Police, Coastguard and the RNLI have conducted searches around Hartlepool Marina today, in connection with an on-going missing person inquiry.
“Twenty-one-year old Adam Thomas remains missing from home and we would appeal for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Cleveland Police.”
Officers say they are very concerned for Adam’s welfare, and are asking anyone who may have seen him, or may know of his whereabouts, to contact them urgently.
They first appealed for help to trace him on Sunday and repeated the call for help earlier today.
Adam is described as a white male, around 5ft 9in-tall, of slim build with brown hair which is now short compared to the length shown in this photograph.
It is not known what Adam clothes was wearing when he went missing, but officers believe that he was wearing red shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Adam’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 141823.