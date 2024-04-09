Road reopens following crash on the outskirts of Hartlepool

Police are appealing for dashcam footage following a crash on a busy main road leading into Hartlepool.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Apr 2024, 14:55 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 15:39 BST
Emergency services arrived at the scene of a crash at around 1.40pm on the A689 Hartlepool Road eastbound, at Wynyard, on Tuesday, April 9.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for information or dashcam footage in relation to an RTC which has closed the A689 Hartlepool Road eastbound, at Wynyard.

“The incident which happened at around 1.40pm today (Tuesday, April 9) involved a single vehicle.

Emergency services attended an RTC on the A689 near Wynyard on Tuesday, April 9.

“Our Fire Brigade and ambulance service colleagues are also on scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are underway.

“Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number if you can help, quoting ref 064242.”

The road has since reopened to the public.

