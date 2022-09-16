Findley Roofing and Building, based in Hackworth Road, Blackhall Colliery, has been providing children with school equipment and uniform vouchers for the new school year.

Kool 4 Skool was set up in 2018 by Findley Roofing and Building director Grant Findley in response to the financial struggles faced by many families in recent years.

Each pack contains essential school equipment, stationery and a £30 voucher to go towards school uniforms from Little Gems, in Crowther Industrial Estate, Washington.

Kool 4 Skool packs being given to Blackhall Primary School by Findley Roofing and Building director, Grant Findley.

Mr Findley said: “We’re really pleased to help this year.

"We’ve broken a budget and tried to get the schools as much help as they have asked for, to help families heading into winter and coming back to school, so they’ve got all the kit they need and giving them some vouchers for uniform as well.”

He added: "It’s been really well received and I’m happy that we’ve managed to do this and going forward, we want to help more schools.”

Findley Roofing and Building select one or two schools to donate its packs to each year and has already provided 139 back-to-school packs for children at Hesleden Primary School and Blackhall Primary School.

Findley Roofing and Building director Grant Findley, stood outside Blackhall Primary School.

Grant said: "We’re really pleased to help and hopefully everyone can get behind this project and we can make this bigger and bigger every year.”

The Kool 4 Skool packs are given to schools where staff then distribute them to children whose families are struggling financially.

The headteacher at Blackhall Primary School, Rachel Leonard, said: “Everybody thinks back to their own childhood and thinks about their first day of primary school or their first day back in a new school year.

"Just having a new bag or new things to wear, it just makes it such a more pleasurable experience.”

She added: "The children feel more confident and that has a huge impact on their academic achievement whilst in school as well.”