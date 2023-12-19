Rotary Hartlepool congratulates town primary for raising most money for Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal
Throston Primary School, in Flint Walk, once again raised the most money out of all the town’s schools and colleges after handing over £1,100.
It surpassed last year’s £960 total and saw it presented with a cup by Rotary Hartlepool, which organises the schools collection every year.
Rotary president and RAF veteran Wally Stewart presented the Winners Cup to Throston in an assembly in front of the whole school to pupil Theo Dickinson, whose older brother is serving in the RAF.
Congratulating the school, Wally said: “Your particular contribution is a beacon to others in the town and your continuous record of trophy successes is something of which you all should be extremely proud.”
As well as collecting from 39 local schools and colleges, Rotary Hartlepool manned a stall at the town’s Asda supermarket to raise £16,545 for this year’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.