A proud primary school has proved itself the one to beat when it comes to supporting Hartlepool’s Poppy Appeal.

Throston Primary School, in Flint Walk, once again raised the most money out of all the town’s schools and colleges after handing over £1,100.

It surpassed last year’s £960 total and saw it presented with a cup by Rotary Hartlepool, which organises the schools collection every year.

Rotary president and RAF veteran Wally Stewart presented the Winners Cup to Throston in an assembly in front of the whole school to pupil Theo Dickinson, whose older brother is serving in the RAF.

Left to right: Rotary Hartlepool President Wally Stewart, Throston pupil Theo Dickinson, and Rotarian Alan Lakey.

Congratulating the school, Wally said: “Your particular contribution is a beacon to others in the town and your continuous record of trophy successes is something of which you all should be extremely proud.”