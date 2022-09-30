Colin Franics, 37, was narrowly beaten by his rival, Dimitri Muladze in the final of the under 60kg tournament in Krakow, Poland.

Colin, who is from Trimdon, was taught by his father, David Francis, who works as a kitchen porter at the University Hospital of North Tees.

Two nights a week, David also coaches Judo students at Peterlee’s Judo club, which he has been doing for more than 40 years.

Colin Francis, 37, (white gi) in action during the tournament.

David Francis, 63, holds a fifth Dan black belt in Judo and is very proud of his son’s achievement.

He said: “It was a really tough draw and Colin had the most bouts to get to the final. He did his best and that’s what counts.

"Winning a world silver medal is a great achievement for Colin, his marine company and our club. I’m really proud of him.”

