Pupils from across the town are being given the opportunity to see Shakespeare on stage as it comes to Hartlepool in 2025.

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) is bringing an 80-minute film of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest to Hartlepool early next year.

First Encounters: The Tempest, is a fresh take on Shakespeare’s original text aimed at young people aged 7 to 13 and those who are watching Shakespeare for the first time.

A team of RSC practitioners will also work with young people in the lead up to the tour to create special sounds to accompany the production.

From February 3 2025, schools across the country can have access to A Midsummer Night’s Dream as part of the RSC’s free schools’ broadcast programme.

The tour of First Encounters: The Tempest is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

More information will be available in due course.