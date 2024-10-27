Royal Shakespeare Company brings performance of The Tempest to Hartlepool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) is bringing an 80-minute film of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest to Hartlepool early next year.
First Encounters: The Tempest, is a fresh take on Shakespeare’s original text aimed at young people aged 7 to 13 and those who are watching Shakespeare for the first time.
A team of RSC practitioners will also work with young people in the lead up to the tour to create special sounds to accompany the production.
The tour of First Encounters: The Tempest is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.
From February 3, schools across the country can also have access to A Midsummer Night’s Dream as part of the RSC’s free schools’ broadcast programme.
More information will be available in due course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.