RSPCA and Cleveland Fire Brigade rescue seagull stuck on Hartlepool TV aerial by hair extansions
The herring gull was spotted in St Oswalds Street, at Dyke House, by a concerned member of the public, who contacted the RSPCA.
RSPCA animal rescue officer Shane Lynn attended and on seeing how high the bird was contacted the fire brigade for assistance.
It was only on getting closer, they found the gull was stuck to the aerial because of hair extensions.
Shane said: “How the gull got tangled in this we’ll never know – but we suspect they then tied the gull to the aerial and the poor thing flew past, and they couldn’t escape.
"It just goes to show the unlikeliest kinds of litter can be a hazard to wildlife.”
After being freed the gull was checked over and has been released back into the wild after superficial wounds to his leg were treated by a vet.
Shane added: “In all the time I have worked for the RSPCA, rescuing an animal from hair extensions has never come up before.
"We’re just so pleased that the gull wasn’t seriously injured and is now back in the wild – hopefully staying away from anything too hairy!”
The rescue came at a busy time for the RSPCA with reports to the charity often increasing in the summer months.
It is currently running a Summer Cruelty Appeal in its 200th anniversary year.
Anyone who sees a wild animal that in need of help should visit the RSPCA’s website for advice.
