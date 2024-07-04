Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A seagull had to be rescued in Hartlepool after getting entangled in a TV aerial by hair extensions.

The herring gull was spotted in St Oswalds Street, at Dyke House, by a concerned member of the public, who contacted the RSPCA.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Shane Lynn attended and on seeing how high the bird was contacted the fire brigade for assistance.

It was only on getting closer, they found the gull was stuck to the aerial because of hair extensions.

The injured herring gull which was rescued from a TV aerial in Hartlepool. Photos: RSPCA

Shane said: “How the gull got tangled in this we’ll never know – but we suspect they then tied the gull to the aerial and the poor thing flew past, and they couldn’t escape.

"It just goes to show the unlikeliest kinds of litter can be a hazard to wildlife.”

After being freed the gull was checked over and has been released back into the wild after superficial wounds to his leg were treated by a vet.

Shane added: “In all the time I have worked for the RSPCA, rescuing an animal from hair extensions has never come up before.

"We’re just so pleased that the gull wasn’t seriously injured and is now back in the wild – hopefully staying away from anything too hairy!”

The rescue came at a busy time for the RSPCA with reports to the charity often increasing in the summer months.

It is currently running a Summer Cruelty Appeal in its 200th anniversary year.