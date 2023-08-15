RSPCA inspector Krissy Raine reunited the bird with its mother after it got trapped for two days on top of Park Tower, in Park Road.

The gull was stuck in a narrow gap between a third-storey apartment and pillars fronting the rooftop.

A resident, who had been feeding the distressed young bird, contacted the animal charity.

Park Tower in Hartlepool and (inset) the rescued gull.

After getting permission from the property owner, RSPCA inspector Krissy climbed up on a ladder and reached the gull, pulling him clear with a rescue net and pole.

Krissy said: “This poor gull was in a really difficult position to reach as he had dropped down a v-shaped gap on the rooftop.

“The windows of the flat next to it are grilled off and while that was the best route of access we weren’t able to remove them because the building is listed.

“So we put some ladders up around the back of the building and I climbed up that way. While I was reaching out to the gull, I attracted the attention of the parents and they weren’t that happy to see me. They were dive bombing me!

The gull got trapped for two days in a narrow gap between a third-storey apartment and pillars. Photo: RSPCA

“But I managed to hook the young one in my net. He was fine and I was soon able to release him and he was off in the air with his mother.”

The inspector said it is not the first time that birds have been trapped at this location.