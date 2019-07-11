Rubbish blaze from Hartlepool industrial land sends up huge plume of smoke seen for miles
A rubbish blaze could be seen for miles after it started at the rear of an industrial site.
Cleveland Fire Brigade sent two crews from Hartlepool Stranton Fire Station to the incident, after the fire broke out at the rear of a wood yard in Brenda Road.
The team used a jet to put out the fire and were at the scene for more than half an hour.
Maureen Jones witnessed the blaze as she was watching birds at RSPB Saltholme.
She said: “Very quickly it became obvious there was a fire, with plumes and plumes of black smoke which started blowing across the nature reserve.
“A lot of birds flew further in away from it and cattle started to move too.
“My husband informed me was coming from Port Clarence and the fire brigade passed us on their way there.”
The incident happened at 9.50pm yesterday, Wednesday, July 10.