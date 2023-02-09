Ryanair is offering 14 weekly flights to four holiday destinations including Alicante, Corfu, Faro and Palma.

The popular budget airline company will also be providing 60 regional jobs as well as an estimated 83,000 passengers with a summer holiday.

Ryanair’s head of communications, Jade Kirwan, said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce our Teesside schedule for summer 2023 with 14 weekly flights across four popular sunshine routes including Alicante, Corfu, Faro and Palma, offering Teesside citizens and visitors an unbeatable choice for their summer holidays at the lowest fares in Europe.”

Holidaymakers can also spread the cost of their trip by paying half the fare now and half up to 40 days before departure when booking with Ryanair’s family plus bundle, making booking more accessible.

Ms Kirwan said: “We look forward to welcoming thousands of customers/visitors onboard our flights to/from Teesside this Summer as Ryanair continues to deliver more traffic, connectivity, and lower fares than any other airline for the UK.”

