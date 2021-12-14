Salon owner sets up Christmas grotto in the aid of charity

Donna Metcalfe decided to turn her salon Hair by Donna in Blackhall into a Santa’s Grotto to help raise money for Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital.

The charity day on Saturday, December 11 saw Santa Claus making an appearance greeting children as well as performances by Frozen characters Anna and Olaf.

Children were also treated to cakes by Jenna Owen and a free Christmas gift.

Donna singing with her niece.

The generous 41-year-old set up the grotto to “help others and lift spirits” after friends and family close to her heart have spent time in the Freeman Hospital and following the death of Donna’s brother who sadly died of cancer last year.

She said: “I just wanted to give back and raise some money to help others, it’s just the little things that make all the difference.

"After my brother passed away I wanted to set something up to help vulnerable children and spread some Christmas cheer, especially after the lockdowns.”

Salon owner Donna with Santa (Mark Gale), Anna and Olaf.

All the money raised from the event will go to Ward 33 at the Freeman Hospital.

A second Christmas grotto charity day is set to go ahead on Monday, December 20, at the Hair By Donna salon, in the Coast Road, Blackhall, for children who missed the first event.

Donna added: “We are holding another grotto day on Monday to try and raise more money for all the amazing NHS staff.

"We hope to see more children the next one and donations are welcome.”

Another charity grotto day will take place on Monday, December 20.

