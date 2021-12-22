Santa visits Seaton Carew for 'Youthy' event
Christmas came early for young residents at a Seaton community group who were visited by Santa Claus to spread some festive cheer.
The last “Seaton Youthy” event before December 25 saw young children visited by Father Christmas, who gave them a gift, while a disco and party games were also held.
A session for older children was also held at the event on Thursday (December 16), which saw them enjoy pizza and a table tennis tournament.
Seaton councillor Sue Little is one of those who helps run the youth club, which takes place at Seaton Library, and she said: “It’s lovely to be back at the youth club.
“Covid closed us down but our numbers are up since we’ve reopened, they are going from strength to strength each week. This shows that a youth club is needed in Seaton.”
She also praised all the volunteers and parents who give up their time to support the club.
Sessions will restart on Thursday, January 6, 2022.