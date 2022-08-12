The walk will start and finish at Tees & Hartlepool Yacht Club on October 1 with walkers heading to Seaton Carew Golf Club before returning.
This year’s theme is ‘back to the 80’s’ where there will be a prize for the best outfit.
Registration will take place from 7pm with a pre-walk disco by Walter Barton of Deck One playing non-stop 80’s hits.
Most Popular
-
1
Why you might hear explosions in Hartlepool as work goes ahead on Sinter Plant demolition
-
2
Hartlepool sisters save the day with ice pops and cold water for Royal Mail workers as temperatures soar
-
3
Suspected petrol bomb attack prompts appeal for witnesses by Cleveland Police
-
4
New Hartlepool coffee business helping people grow their own food with eco-friendly spin-off scheme
-
5
Woman arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and burglary after crash in Hartlepool
The walk will start at 9pm and is five miles long.
Alice House Hospice community fundraiser, Janice Forbes, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming lots of familiar faces as well as new supporters
experiencing this great event for the first time.
"We would like walkers to come in their 80’s outfits to get into the 80’s spirit.”
Registration is £15 for adults and £10 for children and includes a souvenir T-Shirt, medal, glow stick, refreshments and a hot sandwich.
To register, visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/mnw80s or call Janice on 01429 855536.