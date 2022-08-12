Save the date for this year’s moonlight walk in Hartlepool

Alice House Hospice are holding their 15th annual moonlight walk this October.

By Madeleine Raine
Friday, 12th August 2022, 10:38 am

The walk will start and finish at Tees & Hartlepool Yacht Club on October 1 with walkers heading to Seaton Carew Golf Club before returning.

This year’s theme is ‘back to the 80’s’ where there will be a prize for the best outfit.

Registration will take place from 7pm with a pre-walk disco by Walter Barton of Deck One playing non-stop 80’s hits.

Alice House Hospice Moonlight Walk, with walkers pictured on the promenade at Seaton Carew.

The walk will start at 9pm and is five miles long.

Alice House Hospice community fundraiser, Janice Forbes, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming lots of familiar faces as well as new supporters

experiencing this great event for the first time.

"We would like walkers to come in their 80’s outfits to get into the 80’s spirit.”

Alice House Hospice Moonlight Walk, featuring a Hartlepool Zumba group.

Registration is £15 for adults and £10 for children and includes a souvenir T-Shirt, medal, glow stick, refreshments and a hot sandwich.

To register, visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/mnw80s or call Janice on 01429 855536.

Seaton Carew Golf Club