Schak and the region’s businesses come together for NSPCC network event

The first ever NSPCC North East Network took place at the Ouseburn’s latest entertainment venue and event space, The Grove, which also saw a live performance from Tyneside pop soul singer Beth Macari and attendance from the likes of Ward Hadaway, UK manufacturer Happy Feet Play Mats and the Tyneside video animators, Honeypot Creative.

NSPCC keynote speakers - including people from Childline, the charity’s flagship counselling service for children - fundraising professionals and members of its school services team, informed guests how they keep children safe and how they can be listened to, but warned there is still a lot of work to be done.

In an emotionally charged evening on the banks of The Tyne, guests were told that last year there were 1,107 sexual offences against children under the age of 16 recorded by police in Tyne and Wear. 1,300 children were the subject of a child protection plan and there were 2,345 children in care in the same area.

NSPCC community fundraiser and North East Network organiser, Hayley Lynn, said: “We were really excited about our first ever North East Network at The Grove and we’re delighted to have had the support of so many businesses and Schak. It was a chance for businesses, future ambassadors and fundraisers to learn what role they can play in our efforts to prevent child abuse. It was also great to see so many people networking, having fun and meeting like-minded people.”

“Our local services bring together our work in schools, campaigning, and direct services. Support from regional businesses and organisations means we can reach and work with more children, young people, families, and partners across the North East.”

Tyneside’s Schak, famous for his global hit ‘Moving All Around’ said: “I had such a good time meeting a room full of like-minded people, who are all working towards the same goal of helping to keep children safe and making the world a better place. That is one of the most important things in my life, and I’m so looking forward to the future.”

NSPCC North East Network organisers have said it will host another event soon in its bid to engage more people in the NSPCC's work than ever before.

