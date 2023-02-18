From celebrating proms, to finding out exam results, tasting astronaut food and visiting British Steel, we have some fantastic memories from High Tunstall College of Science.
Can you spot anyone you know? Have a look in the gallery below.
1. Up in the air
Pupil Shelby Swinbourne pictured jumping in 2011 as fellow pupils Hannah Doble (left) and Neve Galloway wait to measure her distance.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Royal occasion
High Tunstall College of Science pupils, staff and members of the Hartlepool Rotary Club planted a selection of trees around the college fence to mark the Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee in 2012.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Winners
Pupils (rear left to right) Amy Hill, Nataleigh Parry and Alice Gilhesphy-Swan and (front left to right) Amy Napper, Emma Eglintine, Hollie Boynton-Briggs and Naimh Owen scoop an award at the Hartlepool Music and Arts Festival in 2012.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Ready for the stage
Pupils Jack Waterman and Jasmine Treadway as Danny and Sandy in the school's production of Grease in 2013.
Photo: Frank Reid