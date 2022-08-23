School sports competition takes place at 'unique' Hartlepool cycling track

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new 800m track at Summerhill, off Catcote Road, which is described as “unique to the North East”, is one of the few technical cycling circuits in the UK and is designed to provide accessible and traffic-free cycling facilities as well as opportunities for people of all ages and cycling abilities.

The project was funded by Sport England on behalf of British Cycling and Hartlepool Borough Council and has been in progress for seven years.

The track is fenced, floodlit and built on a gently sloping terrain, incorporating varying elevations and degrees of difficulty.

Hartlepool primary school children competing at the Summerhill cycling track.

Over 90 children raced for the first time this month after their school took advantage of the free coaching sessions organised by the North-East Cycling Academy (NECA).

The director of NECA, Adam Brooks, said: “It was excellent. We had the young leaders from Dyke House Academy marshalling on the day and helping out. It went smoothly.

“We had 12 teams from across seven schools competing. It was a fantastic day and even the teachers got into it, with the kids cheering each other on.”

Rossmere Academy won the boys’ competition, with Clavering Primary School and Grange Primary School just behind.

Clavering Primary School won the girls’ competition, with Rossmere Academy and Grange Primary School coming second and third.

Following the success of this year’s competition, Mr Brooks and the schools games organiser, Kate Robinson, have started to organise next year’s competition.

Mr Brooks said: “The feedback we got was brilliant and what’s great is that it is open to all.

"It creates openings in sport for many children who might not get involved competitively.”

Mr Brooks later added: “We are getting kids coming down from the Scottish borders in motor homes to use it. I want to drive forward and produce professional cycling out of Hartlepool.”

Hartlepool’s new cycling track means training sessions with school children and cycling clubs can take place on a structured track rather than a car park or on the roads.