Ten-year-old Charlie Atchinson, from Blackhall, has raised £8,584.06 for 12 different charities over the last three years.

He has performed on stage, outside supermarkets and busked in the street.

Charlie has also skated more than 100 miles as part of his ongoing charity quest.

Last year alone he raised £3,480.48 for local causes including Combat Stress, Hartlepool’s own Miles for Men and Cancer Research.

Charlie, who sings and plays the guitar and drums, said: “I say to my mum, I want to raise some money for them, and then I just do it.”

Creative Minds, who supports Charlie in his musical career, and the Bradley Lowery Foundation, are just two charities that hold a special place in Charlie’s heart.

A spokesperson from the Bradley Lowery Foundation said: “Charlie has been a huge supporter of the foundation from day one, from being teeny tiny doing our onesie walk for Bradley to now busking to raise funds for our charity.”

Bradley Lowery, who sadly lost his battle with cancer in 2017 aged just six, was only one year older than Charlie, giving him the inspiration to start raising money for a crucial cause.

Charlie, who attends Peterlee’s Acre Rigg Primary School, has already collected £1,300 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation and hopes to raise even more this year.

He has also raised money for Alice House Hospice, the RNLI, Feeding Families and the Hartlepool Ambulance Charity.

In December 2022, Charlie performed at Radio Hartlepool’s Christmas gift appeal, alongside the Hartlepool Ambulance Charity, where £533.49 was raised by members of the public.

A spokesperson from the Hartlepool Ambulance Charity said afterwards: “A huge thank you and an extra mention to Charlie of C.A.Music for his amazing voice today as we couldn’t have done it without him.”

Charlie’s mum, Sarah Small Atchinson, is incredibly proud of her son, saying: “It’s all him. I don’t have a say in it.”

She added: “It’s not about Charlie though. It’s about the charities and the music.”

