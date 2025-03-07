Pupils from across Hartlepool are pictured enjoying Science Week over the decades. Do you recognise anyone?Pupils from across Hartlepool are pictured enjoying Science Week over the decades. Do you recognise anyone?
Science Week 2025: 18 retro photos of pupils across Hartlepool taking part in Science Week across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Mar 2025, 08:21 BST
Science is a key part of the school curriculum across primary and secondary schools in Hartlepool.

As part of this, pupils have often taken part in Science Week, which this year takes place from Friday, March 7 until Monday, March 17.

Bede School students Erin Todd, Alex Livingston, Emma Masters, Ellie Dawson and Amber Ward are pictured with some of their project work in 2013.

Bede School students Erin Todd, Alex Livingston, Emma Masters, Ellie Dawson and Amber Ward are pictured with some of their project work in 2013. Photo: Other, third party

Owton Manor Primary School holds a science day in 2003. Pictured are the Jackson family.

Owton Manor Primary School holds a science day in 2003. Pictured are the Jackson family. Photo: Frank Reid

Pupils at St Bede's school, in Peterlee, win a science prize in 2006.

Pupils at St Bede's school, in Peterlee, win a science prize in 2006. Photo: DP

Hartlepool Sixth Form College science teacher James Donkin gets to work in his lab in 2015

Hartlepool Sixth Form College science teacher James Donkin gets to work in his lab in 2015 Photo: Frank Reid

