Just some of our pictures of life in Hartlepool in 2005.placeholder image
Just some of our pictures of life in Hartlepool in 2005.

Scores of faces for you to recognise in these Hartlepool photos from 2005

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 19th May 2025, 17:34 BST
Our latest journey back in time through the Hartlepool Mail archives takes us to 2005.

There are dozens of local faces you may recognise in this collection of photographs chronicling life in town 20 years ago.

Iain Wright and wife Tiffany celebrate after the Hartlepool MP retains his seat at the 2005 General Election.

1. The Wright man

Iain Wright and wife Tiffany celebrate after the Hartlepool MP retains his seat at the 2005 General Election. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
High Tunstall pupils enjoy their prom at Sedgefield's Hardwick Hall.

2. The High life

High Tunstall pupils enjoy their prom at Sedgefield's Hardwick Hall. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
West Hartlepool rugby players celebrate a Boxing Day 2005 victory over rivals Rovers.

3. How the West won

West Hartlepool rugby players celebrate a Boxing Day 2005 victory over rivals Rovers. Photo: DP

Photo Sales
Golden Flatts Primary School's 2005 Nativity cast.

4. Golden days

Golden Flatts Primary School's 2005 Nativity cast. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolHartlepool Mail
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice