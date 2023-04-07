Scores of Hartlepool churchgoers complete the Good Friday Walk of Witness
Scores of churchgoers observed a Good Friday tradition with a public show of their faith.
The annual Walk of Witness sees members of Hartlepool’s Catholic Holy Family Parish walk from their churches to Victory Square, in Victoria Road, carrying crosses.
Parishioners from St Mary’s, St Patrick’s, St John Vianney and St Joseph’s churches headed to the town centre for a short prayer service at the Victory Square War Memorial.
Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid took these pictures from the 2023 walk.
