Parishioners from St Mary’s Church, of the Holy Family Parish, arrive at the War Memorial for the Good Friday Walk of Witness. Picture by FRANK REIDParishioners from St Mary’s Church, of the Holy Family Parish, arrive at the War Memorial for the Good Friday Walk of Witness. Picture by FRANK REID
Scores of Hartlepool churchgoers complete the Good Friday Walk of Witness

Scores of churchgoers observed a Good Friday tradition with a public show of their faith.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 7th Apr 2023, 20:26 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 21:00 BST

The annual Walk of Witness sees members of Hartlepool’s Catholic Holy Family Parish walk from their churches to Victory Square, in Victoria Road, carrying crosses.

Parishioners from St Mary’s, St Patrick’s, St John Vianney and St Joseph’s churches headed to the town centre for a short prayer service at the Victory Square War Memorial.

Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid took these pictures from the 2023 walk.

The weather was not the warmest for the 2023 walk.

1. All wrapped up

The weather was not the warmest for the 2023 walk. Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022

People listen to the short service at the war memorial.

2. Annual tradition

People listen to the short service at the war memorial. Photo: National World

John and Maureen Bailey arrive at the War Memorial in town for the Good Friday Walk of Witness.

3. All smiles

John and Maureen Bailey arrive at the War Memorial in town for the Good Friday Walk of Witness. Photo: National World

Two onlookers share a laugh.

4. Sharing a laugh

Two onlookers share a laugh. Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022

