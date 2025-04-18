Scores of Hartlepool worshippers undertake Good Friday Walk of Witness

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 18th Apr 2025, 16:24 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 16:59 BST
Scores of churchgoers displayed the faith by observing a Good Friday tradition.

The annual Walk of Witness sees members of Hartlepool’s Catholic Holy Family Parish walk from churches in town to Victory Square, in Victoria Road, carrying crosses.

A short prayer service followed before worshippers headed to the parish centre at nearby St Joseph’s Church for hot cross buns and hot drinks.

Just some of our pictures from the annual Walk of Witness in Hartlepool on Good Friday.

Walk of Witness

Just some of our pictures from the annual Walk of Witness in Hartlepool on Good Friday.

Canon Paul Douthwaite conducting the walk of witness service at the war memorial.

Walk of Witness

Canon Paul Douthwaite conducting the walk of witness service at the war memorial.

Parishioners make their way along Victoria Road to attend the Walk of witness. Picture by Frank Reid

Walk of witness

Parishioners make their way along Victoria Road to attend the Walk of witness. Picture by Frank Reid

Worshippers walk along Victoria Road to attend the Walk of Witness. Picture by Frank Reid.

Walk of Witness

Worshippers walk along Victoria Road to attend the Walk of Witness. Picture by Frank Reid.

Related topics:Hartlepool
