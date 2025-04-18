Scores of Hartlepool worshippers undertake Good Friday Walk of Witness

The annual Walk of Witness sees members of Hartlepool’s Catholic Holy Family Parish walk from churches in town to Victory Square, in Victoria Road, carrying crosses.
A short prayer service followed before worshippers headed to the parish centre at nearby St Joseph’s Church for hot cross buns and hot drinks.
1. Walk of Witness
Just some of our pictures from the annual Walk of Witness in Hartlepool on Good Friday. Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Walk of Witness
Canon Paul Douthwaite conducting the walk of witness service at the war memorial. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Walk of witness
Parishioners make their way along Victoria Road to attend the Walk of witness. Picture by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid
4. Walk of Witness
Worshippers walk along Victoria Road to attend the Walk of Witness. Picture by Frank Reid. Photo: Frank Reid
