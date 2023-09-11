Watch more videos on Shots!

The group, whose hits include Fields of Fire and Chance, will appear live at The Studio, in Tower Street, on Sunday, November 26, “in what promises to be an unforgettable night of music and nostalgia”.

The concert coincides with the 40th anniversary of the band’s iconic debut album The Crossing.

The Studio said in a statement: “This is a chance to experience the timeless magic of Big Country up close and personal in their only North-East date this year as we pay tribute to 40 years of The Crossing.

"This is an event that rock music enthusiasts and fans of timeless classics won’t want to miss.

"Get ready for a night of unforgettable music, incredible energy, and lasting memories.”

Studio trustee Karen Martin added: “We are thrilled to have Big Country come to an intimate venue such as ours, to celebrate their 40th anniversary, especially as we are currently celebrating our 25th year as a charity music venue and recording studios.”

“No matter where you are, you’ll feel very much apart of the celebration and have a clear view of the band. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

The Studio says “tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime event are limited and sure to sell out quickly”.

They go on sale online on Monday, September 11, at www.TheStudioHartlepool.co.uk