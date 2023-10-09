News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Search for Hartlepool’s next Member of the UK Youth Parliament begins

Young people in Hartlepool are being invited to stand in the next election for Member of the UK Youth Parliament.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 15:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Members of the Youth Parliament are elected every two years and any 11-18 year old can stand or vote in the election.

The MYP represents the views of young people in their area and works with youth groups, councillors and decision-makers on the issues that matter most to constituents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The next elections will take place early next year and young people in Hartlepool can attend an informal drop-in session in November to find out more about the role.

Georgia Robson, Hartlepool's current Member of the Youth Parliament.Georgia Robson, Hartlepool's current Member of the Youth Parliament.
Georgia Robson, Hartlepool's current Member of the Youth Parliament.
Most Popular

Hartlepool’s current MYP, Georgia Robson, who steps down in 2024, said: “The role of MYP requires confidence and a sense of responsibility, as well as kindness and a passion for helping other young people.

“It’s a lot of work but also a lot of fun. Don’t be scared as you will always have the Youth Service, other MYPs and members of the British Youth Council there to help you.

“There are amazing opportunities, like attending the annual youth conferences where you’re able to meet MYPs from around the UK as well as debate in the actual House of Commons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve gained many skills like researching, debating and I’ve increased my overall confidence.

Young people who want to stand for election can find out more at a drop-in session at Rossmere Youth Centre.Young people who want to stand for election can find out more at a drop-in session at Rossmere Youth Centre.
Young people who want to stand for election can find out more at a drop-in session at Rossmere Youth Centre.

“I would encourage anyone to put themselves forward. So please have a go and apply.”

Young people interested in standing in the election can download the information pack at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/myp-info-pack and come along to an informal drop-in session at Rossmere Youth Centre, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm on Monday, November 6.

Candidates need to register to stand in the election by noon on December 10.

Related topics:HartlepoolMember