Members of the Youth Parliament are elected every two years and any 11-18 year old can stand or vote in the election.

The MYP represents the views of young people in their area and works with youth groups, councillors and decision-makers on the issues that matter most to constituents.

The next elections will take place early next year and young people in Hartlepool can attend an informal drop-in session in November to find out more about the role.

Georgia Robson, Hartlepool's current Member of the Youth Parliament.

Hartlepool’s current MYP, Georgia Robson, who steps down in 2024, said: “The role of MYP requires confidence and a sense of responsibility, as well as kindness and a passion for helping other young people.

“It’s a lot of work but also a lot of fun. Don’t be scared as you will always have the Youth Service, other MYPs and members of the British Youth Council there to help you.

“There are amazing opportunities, like attending the annual youth conferences where you’re able to meet MYPs from around the UK as well as debate in the actual House of Commons.

“I’ve gained many skills like researching, debating and I’ve increased my overall confidence.

Young people who want to stand for election can find out more at a drop-in session at Rossmere Youth Centre.

“I would encourage anyone to put themselves forward. So please have a go and apply.”

Young people interested in standing in the election can download the information pack at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/myp-info-pack and come along to an informal drop-in session at Rossmere Youth Centre, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm on Monday, November 6.