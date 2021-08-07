The teenager has not been seen since 11.30am on Saturday, July 31 in his home town of Middlesbrough.

Police believe he may now be in Hartlepool after travelling by train and have launched an appeal for anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to get in touch.

Named only as John by police, he is described as 5ft 9in-tall, white with a pale complexion and has short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and black trainers.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts, or anyone who believes that they have seen him since July 31, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting event number 128982.

