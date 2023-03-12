A total of 16 lifeguards and six lifeguard supervisors are required for the school summer holiday period – every day from July 21 to September 4.

They will cover the main beach at Seaton Carew as well as the Block Sands and Fish Sands on the Headland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lifeguards will be paid £11.81 per hour and lifeguard supervisors will receive £12.70.

The search is on for lifeguards at Hartlepool beaches this summer.

However, would-be lifeguards should hold a current National Vocational Beach Lifeguard Qualification.

For those who currently do not have a relevant qualification, Hartlepool Borough Council is hosting a choice of two Royal Life Saving Society UK National Vocational Beach Lifeguard courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each course costs £160 per person and the courses will be held at Mill House Leisure Centre and on Seaton Carew beach.

The first course will take place over three weekends on March 18 and 19, March 25 and 26 and April 1 and 2.

The second is an intensive course and will be held over six days from April 11 until April 16.

For more information about the courses and course requirements visit the RLSS course finder website rlssuk.tahdah.me/event/detail/664538.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book places contact Debbie Kershaw on 07881 858812 or email [email protected]

For the Hartlepool Borough Council beach lifeguard vacancies, application forms and further details can be found at www.northeastjobs.org.uk. For an informal chat, call Debbie Kershaw on 07881 858812.