Search launched to trace missing man Stephen Miller

An appeal has been launched to trace a man last seen at the weekend.

By Fiona Thompson
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 17:03 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 17:17 pm
Stephen Miller.

Cleveland Police is looking for Stephen Miller, 56, who was last seen in Marsh House Avenue, Billingham, on the evening of Saturday, September 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of average build, bald head, has a goatee and green/blue eyes.

He was last seen in a black jacket, white t-shirt, jeans and blue and white Adidas trainers.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting event number 168081.