Search launched to trace missing man Stephen Miller
An appeal has been launched to trace a man last seen at the weekend.
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 17:03 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 17:17 pm
Cleveland Police is looking for Stephen Miller, 56, who was last seen in Marsh House Avenue, Billingham, on the evening of Saturday, September 28.
He is described as white, 6ft tall, of average build, bald head, has a goatee and green/blue eyes.
He was last seen in a black jacket, white t-shirt, jeans and blue and white Adidas trainers.
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting event number 168081.