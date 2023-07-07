Seaton Carew FC Ladies host charity match in memory of friend who died after cancer battle

﻿Amy Anderson “battled to the end” but sadly lost her life to cancer on January 18, 2022.

The solicitor was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2019 at the age of just 25.

Now Seaton Carew Ladies will play a charity match to raise greater awareness of cervical cancer.

The charity match will take place on July 16.

Seaton Carew player Courtney Wilson, who was extremely close to Amy, said: “Amy was full of life, loved travelling, her family and her friends.

"This is a great opportunity for us to invite Amy’s mam, partner and friends down to watch the game and see how much she’s still thought of.

“Amy was an inspiration to me, a friend, a daughter, a partner, a dog mam to two dogs that she absolutely adored, she loved animals and loved travelling and had dreams to travel the world with her partner.

“She has touched the lives of so many with her story and absolutely battled to the end. To have your life taken at 28 is something you just never prepare for and she did that the same way she did everything, with strength and determination.

“You will always be in our thoughts and we will continue to live for you through everything we do. The charity match on July 16 will bring us all together in aid of such a precious girl and will continue to keep her story alive even as the years go by.”

Amy, from Gateshead, and Courtney, from Hartlepool, worked together as waitresses in Eldon Square, Newcastle, and struck up a strong friendship.

During round after round of chemotherapy and radiation, Amy continued to throw herself into work as a solicitor.

Amy’s cancer returned after a number of treatments and eventually doctors delivered to her the devastating news that it was incurable.

Seaton Home versus Seaton Away will take place at Hornby Park, Elizabeth Way, on Sunday, July 16, from 2pm.

Everybody heading to the game is encouraged to wear something pink.

The memorial match will raise money for St Benedict’s Hospice, in Sunderland, where Amy was cared for.

