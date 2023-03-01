For the first time since 2019 the town has a development team after Liv Smith and Courtney Wilson launched Seaton Carew Ladies FC.

Around 100 spectators watched the team win their first friendly 5-3 against Fishburn Community Ladies FC - the start of preparations for a first season in the Durham Development League in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team captain Liv, 27, said: “It’s exciting for Seaton and the whole town because girls who haven’t kicked a ball before can potentially play competitively, gain experience of playing in the Development League again.

Seaton Carew Ladies' squad and manager Helen Richardson./Photo: Steven John from @Simpsonsphotography_page

“You have to be a certain standard to join a team any league higher up and the interest in joining us has been amazing.

“We had 30 women interested, aged 16-50, and we had to turn people away. We now have a full 19-strong squad, the youngest is 16 and our oldest is 40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me personally it’s nice to be back here.

"We couldn’t have been backed any more than we have been either.”

Seaton Carew Ladies FC captain Liv Smith./Photo: Steven John from @Simpsonsphotography_page

Liv, a winger or full-back, and Courtney, a centre-midfielder, wanted to create a women’s team on the back of setting up an Under-9s girls side at Seaton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courtney, 24, said: “The interest is strong and the demand is there. It would be lovely to see this grow into more age ranges at the club, helping to create an environment for the girls to flourish and shine.”

Seaton Carew has female sections at Panthers (ages 4-6), Under-7s, Under-9s, Under-11s and the Ladies.

Carl Sweeting, Seaton Carew FC’s overall vice-chairman, said: “It’s fantastic to have a girls and ladies section back at Seaton Carew.

Seaton Carew Ladies' Courtney Wilson./Photo: Steven John from @Simpsonsphotography_page

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a club we will do all we can to help the girls carry on in their development and hopefully we can build this fantastic section with them.”

The Ladies team boss Helen Richardson added: “We have a fantastic bunch of ladies here who are already going from strength to strength, week by week, and I am so proud of what they are achieving so far.