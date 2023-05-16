News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

Seaton Carew wins national Seaside Award for ‘golden’ beach

Seaton Carew has earned a top award from the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy for another year running.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th May 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:42 BST

This Seaside Award is only given to English beaches which are safe, clean and meet the highest environmental standards.

Allison Ogden-Newton, Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, said: “We would like to recognise and applaud all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular beaches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The collective efforts of beach managers, volunteers, residents and businesses all contribute to the success of these sites in achieving the incredibly high standards demanded.”

Debbie Kershaw, Hartlepool Borough Council’s quality and safety officer, raises the Seaside Award flag at Seaton Carew.Debbie Kershaw, Hartlepool Borough Council’s quality and safety officer, raises the Seaside Award flag at Seaton Carew.
Debbie Kershaw, Hartlepool Borough Council’s quality and safety officer, raises the Seaside Award flag at Seaton Carew.
Most Popular

Gemma Ptak, Hartlepool Borough Council’s assistant director for preventative and community-based services, said: “We’re delighted that Seaton Carew’s beautiful golden beach has once again earned this top award.”

She added: “Summer is almost here and with its beautiful beach, its family leisure area on the prom and its seafront gift shops, amusements and eateries, Seaton Carew offers a great day out for all the family.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
£250,000 of improvements will put Seaton Carew Library 'at the very heart of the...
Related topics:Seaton CarewKeep Britain TidySeaside AwardHartlepool Borough Council