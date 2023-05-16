This Seaside Award is only given to English beaches which are safe, clean and meet the highest environmental standards.

Allison Ogden-Newton, Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, said: “We would like to recognise and applaud all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular beaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The collective efforts of beach managers, volunteers, residents and businesses all contribute to the success of these sites in achieving the incredibly high standards demanded.”

Debbie Kershaw, Hartlepool Borough Council’s quality and safety officer, raises the Seaside Award flag at Seaton Carew.

Gemma Ptak, Hartlepool Borough Council’s assistant director for preventative and community-based services, said: “We’re delighted that Seaton Carew’s beautiful golden beach has once again earned this top award.”

She added: “Summer is almost here and with its beautiful beach, its family leisure area on the prom and its seafront gift shops, amusements and eateries, Seaton Carew offers a great day out for all the family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad