Seaton Sharks to play at their first ever league cup final next month

The Under 8 Seaton Sharks made it to the final of the Under 8s Teesside Junior Football Alliance (TJFA) League Cup following a dramatic semi-final against Darlington earlier in April.

The intense game saw the Sharks score a winner in the last minute after bouncing back from being two goals down.

“It’s difficult to put into words how proud I am of all of these boys to be honest,” said head coach Robbie Auton.

From left to right: Assistant coach Mark Flint, Sonny Hockborn, Harrison Nichols, Henry Crowley, Finn Millican, Harry Bell, Bradley Auton, Joey Flint, Alex Mcpartlin, Lawson Colvin and head coach Robbie Auton.

"Each one of them has played their part this cup run and the semi final was so special. Coming back from two goals down showed great spirit and the last minute winner was incredible with the full team celebrating on the pitch together.

"The final is going to be a difficult game but the most important thing is that we all just enjoy the day and make it an occasion to remember. Up the Sharks.”

The final against Boro Rangers Oranges will take place on May 22 at Rockliffe Park.

Goalkeeper Henry Crowley, eight, said: “I’m worried about the final, but kind of confident too.

"Boro Oranges are a good team, but I’ve been practising a lot. It’s going to be a 50/50 game, we are ready for the final.”

Bradley Auton, eight, who scored the winner in the semi-final, added: “All my team mates ran over to me going crazy, it made me feel so good seeing them so happy.