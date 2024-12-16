More than 100 people lost their lives during the bombardment on December 16, 1914, and on Monday the community attended a service to mark the devastating day’s 110th anniversary.
1. MixCollage-16-Dec-2024-11-36-AM-2874.jpg
Members of the public gathered on the Headland this morning to commemorate those who lost their lives during the bombardment of the Hartlepools in 1914. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Looking on
A former Soldier stands to attention before the start of the bombardment memorial service. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool
Carole Thompson, the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, places a wreath down during the memorial service. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Hartlepool MP
Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash places a wreath down during the bombardment of the Hartlepools memorial service on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.