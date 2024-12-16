See 25 photos of people commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Bombardment of the Hartlepools

By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Dec 2024, 12:10 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 13:03 BST
Members of the public gathered on the Headland this morning to commemorate those who lost their lives during the bombardment of the Hartlepools in 1914.

More than 100 people lost their lives during the bombardment on December 16, 1914, and on Monday the community attended a service to mark the devastating day’s 110th anniversary.

1. MixCollage-16-Dec-2024-11-36-AM-2874.jpg

Members of the public gathered on the Headland this morning to commemorate those who lost their lives during the bombardment of the Hartlepools in 1914. Photo: Frank Reid

A former Soldier stands to attention before the start of the bombardment memorial service.

2. Looking on

A former Soldier stands to attention before the start of the bombardment memorial service. Photo: Frank Reid

Carole Thompson, the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, places a wreath down during the memorial service.

3. Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool

Carole Thompson, the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, places a wreath down during the memorial service. Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash places a wreath down during the bombardment of the Hartlepools memorial service on the Headland.

4. Hartlepool MP

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash places a wreath down during the bombardment of the Hartlepools memorial service on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

