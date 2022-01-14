See heart-warming moment a seal pup is reunited with her mum in Hartlepool rescue

Two seals which became trapped and stranded in separate incidents at Hartlepool docks were rescued by the RSPCA and returned to the sea.

In the first incident a woman spotted a stranded seal pup which had become stuck on the pier near the RNLI building, in Ferry Road, and had no clear access back to the sea about 200 yards away.

Inspector Clare Wilson was sent to the incident earlier this month and could see the young pup had ventured a distance down the pier before seeming unable to make it back into the water.

Two seal rescues took place in Hartlepool in recent days./Photo: RSPCA

Insp Wilson said: “I could see her anxious mum waiting in the sea and knew she was really going to struggle to return to her so I gave her a helping hand by safely rescuing her.

“I then relocated her to a nearby slipway and she was able to wander off back to the sea and to her mum whose head kept bobbing up and down as she looked for her.

“It was such a heart-warming moment and I was delighted I managed to catch it on video.”

Inspector Clare Wilson./Photo: RSPCA

Days later, animal rescuer Inspector Steph Baines was also sent to the same area to rescue a common seal pup which had become trapped between rocks in the sea defence wall.

Steph said: “The seal had really caught itself between a rock and a hard place and was unable to free himself.

“Thankfully British Divers Marine Life Rescue were also at the scene so between us we were able to rescue him and then we returned him to a nearby quieter beach and we watched as he made his way back to the sea.

“It was a great team effort and always rewarding to have such a successful conclusion.”

The seal was stuck between the rocks./Photo: RSPCA

The RSPCA advises the public not to approach seals as these are wild animals and can have a nasty bite. If you are concerned about a seal, observe from a distance and keep other animals, such as dogs, away and never try to return the seal to the water yourself.

If you are concerned about a seal contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

Inspector Clare Wilson rescued the seal./Photo: RSPCA