This two-bed family home in King Oswy has been fully renovated, offering a stunning modern family home.

See inside Hartlepool home with its own indoor bar on the market for just £120,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 28th Feb 2025, 12:26 BST
This end of terrace family home in Whitrout Road, Hartlepool, has two bedrooms, an expanded bathroom and indoor bar.

This home is currently on the market for £120,000 and is being marketed by Smith and Friends.

This end of terrace property has undergone extensive renovations both inside and out.

1. End of terrace property

This good-sized family lounge has modern laminate flooring, lighting to the alcoves and a wall-mounted TV point.

2. Family lounge

This modern kitchen encompasses a cosy dining area featuring a breakfast bar, and a door leading out into the back garden.

3. Kitchen

This home has a cosy but workable utility room that has ample space for a washing machine and dryer.

4. Utility

