This home is currently on the market for £120,000 and is being marketed by Smith and Friends.
1. End of terrace property
This end of terrace property has undergone extensive renovations both inside and out. Photo: Rightmove
2. Family lounge
This good-sized family lounge has modern laminate flooring, lighting to the alcoves and a wall-mounted TV point. Photo: Rightmove
3. Kitchen
This modern kitchen encompasses a cosy dining area featuring a breakfast bar, and a door leading out into the back garden. Photo: Rightmove
4. Utility
This home has a cosy but workable utility room that has ample space for a washing machine and dryer. Photo: Rightmove
