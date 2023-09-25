See inside Hartlepool’s first rage room as it opens for business
Controlled Chaos, in Thomlinson Road, Hartlepool, is a new alternative therapy centre that boasts a rage room and paint splatter room.
Customers are given golf clubs and hammers to smash all sorts of items including bottles and electricals or, in the paint splatter room, paint to splatter at each other or on canvasses.
The owner, thirty-five-year-old Charlotte Mckie, first came up with the idea after visiting a rage room in Newcastle, which, like most rage rooms, only catered for those aged 18 and over.
She said: “I already work with young people and children and those from the care system and I know that it would help so much because a lot get quite distressed and do not know how to control their emotions.”
Once Charlotte had an insurance company on board, she worked tirelessly to get the business up and running, while also working at her first business, Vanity Fur Dog Groomers.
She said: “It has been very difficult getting it set up because we wanted to get it all perfect and aesthetic, which took longer than expected. Juggling the two businesses was quite hard too but it is not too bad now.”
Customers are given safety gear including helmets, overalls, goggles and gloves, and can also opt for UV lighting in the paint splatter room where they can also make pendulum art.
To make things more manageable, Charlotte’s best friend, Allana Eglintine, is a partner in the business and is introducing sensory classes and mother and toddler messy play to provide an inclusive space for all.
Charlotte has already seen the impact the rage room has had on those coming through her doors since its opening in August, helping people suffering from depression and anxiety.
She said: “A couple of sisters came a few days after the death of their mum and found it really helpful to get all of their frustration out.”
Controlled Chaos is open from 5pm until 8pm, Wednesday to Sunday, catering for small groups and parties.
The business is also looking for donations of items that can be “smashed” in its rage room.