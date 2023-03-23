See inside Hartlepool’s former Wesley Chapel as work to transform derelict building begins

Dr. Maxine Craig and Paul Taylor, Strategic outside of Wesley Chapel.

The former Wesley Chapel, in Victoria Road, is entering a new era as work to transform it into a boutique hotel has officially started.

The building is set to be brought back to its former glory thanks to a £4.1m scheme delivered by Hartlepool Borough Council and property developer Jomast.

The project will see the premises turn into a 36-bedroom boutique hotel with restaurant, bar and four commercial units, bringing up to 55 full time jobs when the building opens.

The view from the first up to the top floor at Wesley Chapel. The building was extensively damaged in a fire in 2017.

The council’s investment in the scheme is funded through the Hartlepool Town Deal and will see the building restored in keeping with its listed status and preserve it as a heritage asset.

Dr Maxine Craig, member of the Town Deal Board, said: "I was born in the town, I grew up in the town, I drive past this building most days.

"I hope we honour its heritage. I think Jomast have a great vision for it, they see it as a wedding venue.

"As a resident in the town, I just hope it’s a place we can enjoy.”

The middle floor of Wesley Chapel.

She added: "I think the future of the building is part of the future of the town.

"There are so many people working so hard on the regeneration of the whole of the town and this piece of the heart of the town, it’s critical, but it’s not the only place.

"We’ve got Seaton Carew on the south side of the town, we’ve got the Headland on the north side of the town and it’s the entirety of what we have to offer people in the North East that’s important.”

The Grade II-listed Victorian Methodist Chapel, which was built in 1873, has stood empty since 2007 when it last operated briefly as a nightclub.

The building is set to be transofrmed.

Newer parts of the property also housed a gym, bar and hairdressing salon around 20 years ago.

The Wesley was extensively damaged by a huge fire in 2017 which left it gutted internally and destroyed the roof.

Work will initially focus on making the building structurally safe, including installing a new roof.

The main construction includes restoring the exterior wrought iron work, restoration of the listed stone masonry, new windows and door entrances and the interior development of the hotel with a glazed entrance lobby.

The ground floor of Wesley Chapel.

The project is expected to take around 18 months to complete.

Council strategic development manager Paul Taylor said the renovation "raises people’s aspirations about what we can do as a town”.

He added: "This is an iconic building. It’s loved by the residents of Hartlepool. It sits here right at the heart of the town centre. It’s one of the first building you see when you arrive by train or by car.

"I can’t wait to see it come back to life.”

Jomast development director Adam Hearld added: “‘We have been working closely with Hartlepool Borough Council for sometime in securing the necessary planning approvals and gap funding required to sensitively renovate and repurpose this important heritage asset and we now look forward to commencing the development works which will bring this former chapel back to life in the form of an exceptional boutique hotel and accompanying retail and leisure units.’’

Flashback to the devastating Wesley Chapel fire in December 2017.

