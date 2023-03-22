News you can trust since 1877
See inside Hartlepool’s new comic book store and gaming cafe as it prepares to open for business

A former beauty salon has been converted into a cafe and shop specialising in "geek culture”.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:32 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:51 GMT

Chris Ord and Adam Bingham are celebrating the launch of their first business together on Saturday, April 1.

The opening of Geek Retreat, in York Road, will mark the franchise’s 50th store in the United Kingdom.

It aims to offer a mix of gaming, classes and a shop which will sell products including figurines, posters, clothing, comics and trading cards.

Inside Geek Retreat at 105 York Road.
The duo have known each other for a number of years but it was not until last year that Chris and Adam became business partners.

Adam said: “It has been a good year and a bit in the making trying to get it off the ground but it is all worth it.”

Chris added: “It is almost like a dream situation for me, I have been a geek for 32 years.”

Last summer, Chris and Adam toured 18 different Geek Retreat stores across the country to get a flavour of what each had to offer and to decide how they were going to launch their store.

Adam Bingham (left) and Chris Ord outside Geek Retreat, in York Road.
Chris and Adam found inspiration from two Geek Retreat stores in Sunderland and Blackburn and now hope to strike a balance between the two.

Adam said: “The Sunderland store is the base mark for what we want to do. It is very family oriented. Blackburn on the other hand is very gamer oriented so we are trying to get a good mix of the two.”

As well as being a gaming store, Adam and Chris hope to host events and classes including craft fairs, chess, cosplay and sign language.

Adam said: “We are hoping to give a space for everyone to be geeky or otherwise.”

He added: “We want to know everyone’s name rather than it just being another customer through the door.”

The duo are already planning on working with local charities and businesses to provide a hub of support and enjoyment for the people of Hartlepool.

Chris said: “We are trying to keep it very local, very independent.”

Food and drinks will also be served in the cafe and will include burgers, nachos, toasties and milkshakes.

For more information and to keep updated on their progress, visit https://www.facebook.com/GeekRetreatHartlepool.

