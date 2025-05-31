This four-bed detached Hartlepool bungalow is now on the market.This four-bed detached Hartlepool bungalow is now on the market.
See inside large and ‘unique’ Hartlepool bungalow featuring outdoor bar and double garage

By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st May 2025, 06:00 BST
This large detached bungalow has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a triple drive.

This home, in Conroy Close, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £480,000 and is being marketed by Smith & Friends.

Scroll on to take a look around its rooms and smart features.

This four-bed detached bungalow has a double garage, outdoor bar and is currently on the market for £480,000.

1. Conroy Close

This four-bed detached bungalow has a double garage, outdoor bar and is currently on the market for £480,000. Photo: Rightmove

This bright and spacious hall has a staircase leading up onto the first floor landing, a storage cupboard and underfloor heating.

2. Hall

This bright and spacious hall has a staircase leading up onto the first floor landing, a storage cupboard and underfloor heating. Photo: Rightmove

This large lounge area has a double-glazed window to the front of the property and underfloor heating.

3. Lounge

This large lounge area has a double-glazed window to the front of the property and underfloor heating. Photo: Rightmove

This kitchen boasts Shaker style wall, base and drawer units with matching quartz worktops. There is a large double oven, space for a larder style fridge/freezer and integrated washing machine and coffee machine.

4. Kitchen

This kitchen boasts Shaker style wall, base and drawer units with matching quartz worktops. There is a large double oven, space for a larder style fridge/freezer and integrated washing machine and coffee machine. Photo: Rightmove

