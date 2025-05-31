This home, in Conroy Close, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £480,000 and is being marketed by Smith & Friends.
Scroll on to take a look around its rooms and smart features.
1. Conroy Close
This four-bed detached bungalow has a double garage, outdoor bar and is currently on the market for £480,000. Photo: Rightmove
2. Hall
This bright and spacious hall has a staircase leading up onto the first floor landing, a storage cupboard and underfloor heating. Photo: Rightmove
3. Lounge
This large lounge area has a double-glazed window to the front of the property and underfloor heating. Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen
This kitchen boasts Shaker style wall, base and drawer units with matching quartz worktops. There is a large double oven, space for a larder style fridge/freezer and integrated washing machine and coffee machine. Photo: Rightmove
