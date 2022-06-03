See photos of Johnny Depp greeting fans at The Sage as he joins Jeff Beck on his UK tour

Johnny Depp was seen signing autographs and posing for photos outside The Sage in Gateshead on Thursday evening after joining Jeff Beck for the remainder of his UK tour.
On Wednesday, June 1 the Hollywood actor won his multi-million dollar US defamation lawsuit against his former wife Amber Heard, and previously surprised audiences and fans when he joined Beck on stage in Sheffield and at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
Take a look at a selection of pictures as the Pirates of the Caribbean star visited the North East.
