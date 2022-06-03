See photos of Johnny Depp greeting fans at The Sage as he joins Jeff Beck on his UK tour

Johnny Depp was seen signing autographs and posing for photos outside The Sage in Gateshead on Thursday evening after joining Jeff Beck for the remainder of his UK tour.

On Wednesday, June 1 the Hollywood actor won his multi-million dollar US defamation lawsuit against his former wife Amber Heard, and previously surprised audiences and fans when he joined Beck on stage in Sheffield and at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Take a look at a selection of pictures as the Pirates of the Caribbean star visited the North East.

1. Greeting fans Johnny Depp was spotted signing autographs for fans. Picture: North News. Photo: North News Photo Sales

2. Tour Johnny is set to join Jeff Beck for the remainder of his tour. Picture: North News. Photo: North News Photo Sales

3. Smiles Johnny Depp was seen smiling and laughing with fans on Thursday. Picture: North News. Photo: North News Photo Sales

4. Happy Johnny Depp has been pictured at various locations across the North East in previous days. Picture: North News. Photo: North News Photo Sales