The Raft Race returned to Hartlepool for the annual display of paddle power between the Headland and Fish Sands.

See some of the best team entries as the Hartlepool Raft Race makes a splash for the August Bank Holiday

Baywatch and the armed forces were among the inspirations for teams entering this year’s Raft Race in Hartlepool.

By James Harrison
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 2:32 pm
Updated Sunday, 28th August 2022, 2:33 pm

The annual display of paddle power returned to the town once again on Saturday (August 27).

Teams competed to make the quickest trip between the Headland and Fish Sands, with Hartlepool Boys Brigade crowned the victors courtesy of their Baywatch themed raft.

Check out our photos from the day to see how some of the top teams decked out their crafts – and themselves.

1. Scaling new heights

Tean Fish are in fine fettle before the race.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

2. Oh Captain, my Captain

The Goon Platoon get ready for the start of the race.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

3. Avengers Assemble

The Super Heroes were a colouful bunch.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

4. Safety first

BBOB were among the firm favourites.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Hartlepool
