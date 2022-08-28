See some of the best team entries as the Hartlepool Raft Race makes a splash for the August Bank Holiday
Baywatch and the armed forces were among the inspirations for teams entering this year’s Raft Race in Hartlepool.
By James Harrison
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 2:32 pm
Updated
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 2:33 pm
The annual display of paddle power returned to the town once again on Saturday (August 27).
Teams competed to make the quickest trip between the Headland and Fish Sands, with Hartlepool Boys Brigade crowned the victors courtesy of their Baywatch themed raft.
Check out our photos from the day to see how some of the top teams decked out their crafts – and themselves.
