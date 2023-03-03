Lewis Hobson, of Durham Spray Paints, has produced a work of art on the side of a house in Allendale Street, Seaton Carew, after painting a number of successful murals across the Headland.

The new mural, titled Greetings from Seaton Carew, depicts a black and white postcard of Seaton’s clock tower, sea front, fairground and Station Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis said: “The lady who owns the house got in touch and she is fairly new to the area and she wanted to do something for the local community who have been so welcoming.”

A mural painted by Durham Spray Paints on a house at the junction of Allendale Street and Station Lane.

The homeowner, who moved to the town 18 months ago but who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “We jointly came up with a design in keeping with the age of the house, looking at old photographs and postcards online and in vintage shops.”

She added: “Lewis is known for his detail but this design needed to look vintage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her neighbour helped her with the design of the mural, teaching her about the area and its popularity as a holiday destination for people across the region since the town’s ship building years.

The homeowner was first introduced to the town when she bought her Boston Terrier from a reputable breeder.

Durham Spray Paints create a mural in Seaton Carew.

Since then, she has fallen in love with the area and its people and wanted to give something back to the community which welcomed her with open arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “This artwork is an acknowledgement of my love of art and my love of Seaton, its people and businesses.”

Despite being from County Durham, Lewis has taken a real liking to the town.

He said: “There are some really amazing people and I think it is a place that has a lot of hope and a really bright future and I feel proud to give Hartlepool a nudge towards that.”

Artist Lewis Hobson stood in front of the lifeboat mural he painted on the side of the Ship Inn, in Middlegate, Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mural has had a great reception so far, with people visiting from all across the town.