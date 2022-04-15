See the long queue for this Hartlepool fish and chip shop on Good Friday as customers keep up tradition

Long queues formed outside the town’s most popular chip shops on the start of their busiest week in the whole year.

Seaton Carew was packed as families and day trippers took advantage of the nice weather.

The line for The Almighty Cod stretched far down The Front on Friday lunchtime with customers happy to wait for their portions.

The queue on Good Friday lunchtime outside Verrills on the Headland.

There were also queues out the door for Fish Face and Young’s also on The Front.

Many could not wait until they got home to east them and tucked into their food outside.

The queue also stretched right down the street outside Verrills, on the Headland, which opened for longer hours to cope with the demand.

Nicole Peckett, who works in Verrill’s ice cream shop and assisted in serving up fish and chips on Friday, said: “We have been really busy.

Queuing for the Almighty Cod at Seaton Carew on Good Friday.

"The queue was massive, but we were getting through them quite quickly to be honest.”

Demand continued right throughout the afternoon as families enjoyed the fine bank holiday weather on the historic Headland.

The Croft Gardens proved a popular place for people to tuck into their food.

The tradition of not eating meat on Good Friday and opting for fish goes back for centuries.

Fosters Fish Grill, on Oxford Road, Hartlepool, on Good Friday.

According to Roman Catholic customs, Christians refrain from eating the flesh of warm-blooded animals on the day Christians believe that Jesus was crucified.

And for many it has simply been adapted as a tasty Easter bank holiday tradition.

