Some of the earliest photographs of Hartlepool.

See these fascinating photographs of Hartlepool going back to the late 1800s and early 1900s

By Mark Payne
Published 21st Sep 2025, 09:03 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2025, 10:40 BST
We are taking a really long trip down Memory Lane with some of the oldest pictures of Hartlepool from the Mail archives.

They provide a fascinating look at West Hartlepool and the Headland from well over 100 years ago.

All are reproduced from the book Images of Hartlepool published by the Mail in 1997.

Taken over 125 years ago, hundreds of dignitaries assembled in Church Street for the unveiling of a statue to one of West Hartlepool's founders, Ralph Ward Jackson.

1. Church Street 1897

Taken over 125 years ago, hundreds of dignitaries assembled in Church Street for the unveiling of a statue to one of West Hartlepool's founders, Ralph Ward Jackson. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Amazingly, very little appears to have changed of the Town Wall on the Headland judging by this picture of some sailors and men taken in the 1890s.

2. Town Wall 1890s

Amazingly, very little appears to have changed of the Town Wall on the Headland judging by this picture of some sailors and men taken in the 1890s. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

This picture captures joyful peace celebrations in Hartlepool for the end of the First World War in 1918 although the location is unknown.

3. Peace celebrations

This picture captures joyful peace celebrations in Hartlepool for the end of the First World War in 1918 although the location is unknown. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

This photograph from around the turn of the 20th century is said to show well-known West Hartlepool characters, street cleaner 'Teacake Annie' and George Hall.

4. Teacake Annie

This photograph from around the turn of the 20th century is said to show well-known West Hartlepool characters, street cleaner 'Teacake Annie' and George Hall. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

