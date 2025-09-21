They provide a fascinating look at West Hartlepool and the Headland from well over 100 years ago.
All are reproduced from the book Images of Hartlepool published by the Mail in 1997.
1. Church Street 1897
Taken over 125 years ago, hundreds of dignitaries assembled in Church Street for the unveiling of a statue to one of West Hartlepool's founders, Ralph Ward Jackson. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
2. Town Wall 1890s
Amazingly, very little appears to have changed of the Town Wall on the Headland judging by this picture of some sailors and men taken in the 1890s. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
3. Peace celebrations
This picture captures joyful peace celebrations in Hartlepool for the end of the First World War in 1918 although the location is unknown. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
4. Teacake Annie
This photograph from around the turn of the 20th century is said to show well-known West Hartlepool characters, street cleaner 'Teacake Annie' and George Hall. Photo: Hartlepool Mail