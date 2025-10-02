The Headland will be buzzing this weekend as Hartlepool’s annual Folk Festival returns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular event takes place from Friday, October 3, until Sunday, October 5 and visitors can expect a range of performances from top folk artists, workshops, pop-up performances and a free outdoor family festival.

More than 80 musicians are set to take to the stage over the weekend, and there will be a screening of an episode from the 1974 horror series Play for Today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will include a Q and A with Ian Greaves, an author who recently wrote a book based on the series.

Hartlepool Folk Festival is returning to the Headland, in Hartlepool, from Friday, October 3, until Sunday, October 5.

On Saturday evening, there will be a cabaret movie singalong at the Croft Room and a pub quiz on Sunday lunchtime at Constables Bar.

Joan Crump, director of Hartlepool Folk Festival, said: “We’re so proud to be in Hartlepool for our 10th year.

“We’re really grateful to everyone locally who has supported the festival and helped it to grow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running alongside the Folk Festival is the Free Family Folk Festival, a two-day event taking place on Saturday and Sunday in the Town Square and putting green area of the Headland.

This year, the Free Family Folk Festival will be celebrating its fifth anniversary by welcoming back a 12 foot long sea giant created by Autin Dance Theatre.

It will include live performances, coastal foraging, storytelling, pop-up theatre performances and a family silent disco.

This year, the Free Family Folk Festival will be celebrating its fifth anniversary by welcoming back a 12-foot long sea giant created by Birmingham’s Autin Dance Theatre.

Venues for this year’s festival include the Town Hall, St Hilda’s Church, The Fishermans Arms, Constables Bar, Croft Room, the Pot House and The Globe.

For more information and to book tickets, see https://www.hartlepoolfolkfest.co.uk/.