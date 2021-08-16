Selfless Hartlepool Carnival Princess donates prize money to town lifeboat service

Hartlepool Carnival royalty Summer Butterfield swelled the town lifeboat’s coffers by generously donating her prize money to the lifesaving charity.

By Mark Payne
Monday, 16th August 2021, 11:45 am
Summer Butterfield presents her £30 prize money to Hartlepool RNLI's Tom Collins.

Twelve-year-old Summer won £30 for being selected as this year’s Carnival Princess.

And she gave it all to Hartlepool RNLI on carnival parade day.

Summer’s mam Leanne said: “Her dad is a fisherman so RNLI and sea rescue has always been close to her heart. However after recent events this made her realise how important the RNLI are to the coastal areas.

“Myself and her dad are so proud, Summer has always been mature for her age but this brings her to a different level.”

An RNLI spokesman said “The generous donation from Summer will help save lives at sea so a massive thank you from all the volunteer RNLI crew members at the Ferry Road lifeboat station.”

Leanne added Summer, who attends St Hild’s School, loved being Carnival Princess and boosted her self confidence.

