World Book Day in Hartlepool: How to share your pictures with the Hartlepool Mail

We can’t wait to see which colourful characters your children are dressing as for this annual celebration of reading!

World Book Day is a charity on a mission to change lives through the power of reading, with children of all ages given the opportunity to have and enjoy a book of their own thanks to the collaboration of authors, booksellers, libraries, publishers and schools.

Schoolchildren across Hartlepool and beyond will be marking the day by dressing up as their favourite character from the world of stories – and, as always, we can’t wait to see the fantastic fancy dress efforts for our annual picture round-up.

We can't wait to see your pictures for World Book Day!

Parents and guardians – here’s what you need to do to share your picture with us:

*Visit our Facebook page here on Thursday, March 3 to look for our Facebook post at 7am.

*Share your picture – in a landscape shape, if possible – in the comments of that post.

*Please include your child’s name, which character they’re dressed as and the book it’s from. We cannot use a picture without this information.

Thank you in advance for taking part and we can’t wait to see another year of fantastic costumes – from Roald Dahl classics to new favourites!

For more information about World Book Day, click here.

We receive dozens of pictures every year for World Book Day – we will feature as many as possible online or in print, but we may not be able to use them all.

