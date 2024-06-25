Shaun the Psychic Sheep predicts outcome of England's third Euro 2024 game against Slovenia
and live on Freeview channel 276
So here’s hoping he makes it a hat-trick when England play Slovenia in their final group game on Tuesday, June 25, at 8pm.
Over at Tweddle Farm, in Filipoke Lane, Blackhall Colliery, three-month-old Shaun has earned a reputation for becoming the first animal to sense when it is meal time.
Yet when we asked him to predict the outcome of England’s first two Euro 2024 games, he forecast a draw against Serbia instead of a win and a win against Denmark instead of draw.
The Hartlepool Mail, however, has decided to give Shaun one more chance at success by returning to Tweddle Farm to see what he had to say about England’s Group C finale.
Three bowls of animal food were placed before Shaun, each marked with labels – placed out of his sight so he could not read them – saying “win”, “lose” or “draw”.
Shaun seemed to be drawn straight away to the “lose” bowl – hopefully another incorrect prediction for Tweddle Farm’s psychic sheep.
The Hartlepool Mail would like to thank Tweddle Farm for allowing us to interview Shaun the Psychic Sheep.
The animal farm, located just outside Hartlepool, certainly has something on offer for all the family.
From tractor rides and soft play to bottle feeding and go karts, it has plenty of events lined up across the summer.
From Saturday, August 3, until Sunday, August 4, families are invited to meet their favourite princesses and super heroes as they take over the farm.
Tweddle Farm’s annual carnival is also returning from Friday, August 16, until Sunday, August 18, featuring garden games, funfair rides, local treat stalls, face painting and circus workshops.
Further details are available by telephone (0191) 5863311 or emailing [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.