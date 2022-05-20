Signed Jack Grealish shirt and engraved ship's wheel from Hartlepool businesses to boost Gemma Lee fund

Just days before, he was given a football shirt signed by Manchester City and England footballer Jack Grealish.

He was also presented with a unique ship’s wheel engraved with the names of some of Hartlepool’s best-known players courtesy of two Hartlepool businesses.

Graeme Lee (left) receives the ship's wheel from engraver Billy Reid of First Class donated by Marine Supplies in Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

Both items will be auctioned as part of the ongoing fundraising effort for Graeme’s wife, Gemma, who is living with an inoperable brain tumour.

A £5,000 a month trial drug from Germany has helped to stabilise her condition.

The Manchester City shirt was acquired by BBC Radio Tees presenter Paul “Goffy” Gough who has been helping Gemma and the Lee family with a charity function, and raising awareness of her cause through his radio show.

The ship’s wheel came from town businessman Cedric Williams, who runs Marine Supplies, in Brenda Road, with the help of Billy Reid of First Class shoe repairs, key cutting and specialist engraving, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

BBC Tees Radio presenter Paul Gough with the Manchester City shirt signed by Jack Grealish.

Goffy said: “When we took delivery of the wheel we just wanted to make it very special and unique for Gemma and Graeme to be able to auction at our function with them.”

It is engraved with the names of players such as Watty Moore, Billy Ayre, Tony Parry, Joe Allon, Jan Ove Pedersen and Dimi Konstantopoulos.

Lifelong Pools fan Billy said: “The problem was picking a squad of the finest from the 114-year history of the club as there have been so many legends who have played at the Vic for the club.

"It was lovely that Goffy, Cedric and myself, all based in Hartlepool, were able to combine to help Gemma and Graeme with something that will end up as being a very special item to someone and more importantly helping the very special Lee family in their difficult life challenges.”