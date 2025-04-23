Six teenagers arrested following fire at Hartlepool’s Eskimo Joe’s

By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 13:09 BST
A sixth teenager has been arrested following a large fire that broke out at a town centre bar earlier this month.

Cleveland Police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Wednesday, April 23, in connection with a fire that broke out at Eskimo Joe’s, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, on Monday, April 14.

He was taken to police custody where he is being questioned.

This is the sixth suspect to be arrested in connection with the incident.

A sixth teenager has been arrested following a large fire that broke out at a town centre bar earlier this month.

Three boys aged 11, 14 and 15 were arrested on suspicion of arson on Monday, April 14, and two 13-year-old boys were arrested on Tuesday, April 15.

All five were released on bail while enquiries continue.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Investigating officers are appealing for anyone with information, or with footage of the incident to get in touch by calling 101.”

