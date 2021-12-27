Sixties music stars to appear together in The Sensational 60s Experience

The Sensational 60s Experience stars singers from the decade such as Mike Pender, the founder of The Searchers, as well as former members of The Tremeloes.

It takes place at Billingham Forum in March with tickets already on sale.

Pender is the original voice of The Searchers, whose hits included Needles And Pins, Don’t Throw Your Love Away and Sweets For My Sweet.

1960s start Mike Pender is coming to Billingham Forum.

The Trems, as they are now known, consist of members of The Tremeloes and Brain Poole and the Tremeloes.

Their hits include Even The Bad Times Are Good, Do You Love Me, Call Me Number One and Silence Is Golden.

Other acts set to appear include Dozy, Beaky, Mich and Tich, formerly Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich, whose records included Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend Of Xanadu.

The Fortunes, famous for You’ve Got Your Troubles, and The Dakotas, whose hits included Little Children, The Cruel Sea, Do You Want To Know A Secret, will join them as part of the show

Organisers of the event state: “Whether you come to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years, come and experience the musical phenomena of the 1960s for yourself.

"Full of timeless classics, this is the must see 60s show for 2022.”

The concert takes place on Saturday, March 12, at 7.30pm and both tickets and further information are available from the box office on (01642) 552663 or online at www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk.

